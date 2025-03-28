Fulham and the opportunity to reach Wembley were just two of the topics discussed in this week’s press conference, which also included Jean-Philippe Mateta's return from injury, Dougie Freedman, and more…

On potentially leading Palace to Wembley...

Of course it would be great. I know everybody is waiting for this chance. In the last nine years Palace have achieved this [getting to Wembley] twice, so it's a great achievement for the club: one final and one semi-final [in the FA Cup].

But when you look at the eight managers, maybe except Pep [Guardiola] who is used to finals, but everyone else with their clubs it is a unique situation.

We are one of those clubs not normally in this situation, so we'll show our best effort tomorrow to win at Fulham and then play the semi-finals.

Now it is the quarter-final and we're facing a very good Fulham team. We know this, we've played them twice. They won at Selhurst, then we won there. We're not so far apart in the table.

This is the game I expect, Fulham are in the same situation, they want to go to Wembley as well. So we have to be ready and play at our top, top level. If we do it is possible to win there and this is what we will try.