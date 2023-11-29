While Zaha’s debut came during Palace’s Championship campaign, five teenagers have netted for the Eagles in the Premier League – most recently, of course, Olise himself, his first Palace goal coming against Leicester City in October 2021.

The youngest is Clinton Morrison, scoring the winner against Sheffield Wednesday as an 18-year-old in May, 1998.

Youngest PL scorers Age Clinton Morrison 18 years, 11 months, 26 days (v Sheff Weds, May 1998) Bruce Dyer 19 years, 4 months, 28 days (v Manchester City, Sep 1994) Marcus Bent 19 years, 9 months, 20 days (v Chelsea, Mar 1998) Michael Olise 19 years, 9 months, 21 days (v Leicester City, Oct 2021) Wayne Routledge 19 years, 10 months, 20 days (v Southampton, Nov 2004)

While Kevin Phillips remains by some distance the club’s oldest scorer in the modern era, his winning penalty in the Play-Off final against Watford coming at the age of 39, the oldest Premier League scorers are slightly younger.

Gary Cahill’s sole Palace goal against Newcastle United sees him top the list, just ahead of fellow defender Damien Delaney.

More recently, James Tomkins' poacher's finish to secure a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion back in February sees him enter the top five.