FactFile
- Manager: Graham Potter
- Nickname: The Hammers
- Ground: The London Stadium
- Founded: 1895
In their manager's words...
In his pre-match press conference, West Ham manager Graham Potter was full of praise for Palace, acknowledging the Eagles’ impressive recent progress.
“When you have those results, clearly, they’re doing a lot right, as FA Cup winners into Europe,” Potter said.
“I think they’ve done a fantastic job in terms of how they’ve built that project. Under the coach and the board, they’ve worked together.
“So, yeah, they’ve got lots of good players and clearly know what they’re doing in and out of possession, in attack and defence. They’re solid.”
While recognising Palace's quality, Potter was quick to emphasise the importance of focusing on his own side’s performance.
“But like any team, nobody’s perfect. We have to focus on ourselves first and foremost and then look to see how we can attack and how we can defend to make it a problem for them as well.”