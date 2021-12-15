After the game, manager Patrick Vieira praised Ayew, saying: "He’s massively important… The message has been clear with Jordan: I want him to keep playing the way he’s played lately. His work ethic is what we need and want and he got rewarded by what he’s doing on the field. I’m really happy he scored that goal."

Palace fans voted Ayew as Man of the Match with 44.1% of the total, beating Will Hughes (24.4%) and Wilfried Zaha (12.4%) to the award.

Speaking post-match, Ayew said: "I knew it [scoring] would come at some point because I’ve been working really hard for [a long] time. I was happy for myself personally - for my confidence it is important - for my family, friends, people who have been supportive and especially the manager, who has been really supportive."

