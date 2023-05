Voting is now open for the award, with every player to have made 10 or more competitive first-team appearances this season eligible.

The Eagles currently hold 40 points from 35 Premier League games played, and may yet finish ahead of last season's 12th-placed finish.

The Player of the Season award will be presented at the End of Season Awards evening at Clapham Grand on Wednesday, 24th May, for which limited tickets remain.