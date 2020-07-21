Supporters can put forward their choice from any first-team player to have made at least 10 appearances in all senior competitions, providing a choice of 19 Eagles.

Top scorer Jordan Ayew has contributed nine goals in a stellar individual season while Vicente Guaita has kept an impressive 10 clean sheets from 34 games.

Leading the squad for appearances, Wilfried Zaha (38), James McArthur (37) and Cheikhou Kouyate (35) have each enjoyed solid campaigns at the heart of the team.

Defensively, summer signing Gary Cahill more than justified his arrival as a key member of the squad - even captaining it in Luka Milivojevic’s absence.

The final Player of the Season will be revealed at Crystal Palace’s End of Season Awards which will be aired online soon, with more details coming shortly.

To nominate your selection, click in the poll below. To then vote for your Goal of the Season, just click here.

App users, if you are facing difficulty voting, please click here now.

