Zaha bagged a brace with goals in the 85th and 90th-minutes, scoring two sensational efforts to ensure the south Londoners' victory.

But he was central in a different guise, too, with manager Patrick Vieira saying: “I think he had a really complete game. From the start to the end he was really concentrated and focused on his defensive duty and that allowed him to score those goals. Scoring goals is something he’s been doing for years and years, but today I really loved his performance out of possession.”

After the game, Zaha expressed his satisfaction with a comprehensive victory, saying: “It feels amazing. Obviously we’re putting good performances together, but it doesn’t matter if you’re not getting the points. Today felt amazing."

His performance earned 59.7% of the Man of the Match vote, beating Conor Gallagher (11.1%) and Tyrick Mitchell (7.8%).

