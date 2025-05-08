Palace and City have never previously met in a cup final. However, on four previous occasions the two sides have been drawn out of the hat together in the earlier rounds.

You have to go back to 1921 for the first of these meetings, with City heading to the Nest for an FA Cup first round tie - no byes to the third round for top-tier clubs in those days.

It meant First Division City, who would go on to finish league runners-up, were firm favourites against Palace, who were in the newly-created Third Division.

Yet it was the Glaziers who would win the day, securing a superb 2-0 win to send high-flying City crashing out. That success from 104 years ago, remains our solitary success against the Citizens in the FA Cup.