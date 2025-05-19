Read on below for the key quotes from this week's pre-match press conference...
Oliver Glasner was in jubilant mood in his pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace's final home game of the 2024/25 Premier League season: little over 48 hours before,
On returning to Premier League action after the FA Cup Final…
Great, of course. It's still a great feeling, great emotions, great times.
A few weeks ago, everybody was talking about the semi-final, about the Final and then I said to the players, ‘OK, if we achieve a new points record, then you get two more days off’! And they wanted it now after winning the FA Cup.
And I said: ‘no, no, one point [to break our Premier League points record] means two days, so there's still this motivation – let's see if this maybe helps a little bit.
It helped definitely in the last weeks because we had very good performances always, because we were wondering how the players could deal with the situation. They were excellent with this.
But now, of course, now it's the biggest achievement [winning the Cup] and then a lot of tension just drops. And then again, they are all human beings with all these emotions.
It's sometimes not so easy that you can get the turnaround within two days. That's why I was really fighting for getting the Wolves game on Thursday, not on Tuesday. But sometimes you can shout against the wind and nobody hears it, and this happened in this case.
We have to play this game tomorrow. It's our last home game. I think it's also something where we will have a great atmosphere at Selhurst. Many fans are still celebrating, and then it's also what they deserve, and then finding a great end of the season at home, this is what we will go for.
I'm pretty sure fans will show it again, in every single home game, but also now at Wembley. It will be a great last home game of the season at Selhurst Park.
We will try to keep everybody motivated and keep showing the best possible performance. But also, I experienced it as a player, as a manager, that it sometimes did not work how we wanted it to work.
Of course, this season, Barcelona won the title and they lost the weekend. Monaco qualified for the Champions League, now they lost 4-0 in the last game. That's just because they are all human beings. And it's not so easy.
You always have to perform and be mentally 100% on being this every day. After such an achievement, it's not so easy. But we will try for it that we can get it done, and win the game.
On the ‘retirement’ of his lucky black jumper…
It's already in the washing machine! But its job is done. You don't see it tomorrow. The jumper now goes back into the drawer.
I had blue trousers at Frankfurt in the Europa League. I made a dive once at the Camp Nou, and then I had grass on the trousers, and they asked me to give it to the museum with the grass, and I said ‘yes’ – but I bought exactly the same one because we had to play the semi-final.
After the Final, these trousers were done and I didn’t wear them anymore – and the jumper’s job is done as well.
I need something when I’m not working so the jumper is still in use, but not in football games anymore – now this is my leisure jumper!
On whether he is creating a legacy at Palace…
It's just two days ago we were winning it, and all of a sudden, a legacy… No, it's a great achievement. But it's still a little bit unreal. And it's also enjoying that moment, but on the other side, having a game tomorrow, we're within these feelings.
I don't know. I don't feel it's a legacy. I'm just part of an amazing group and we achieved everything together, so I don't think that it’s a legacy.
We’re all defined by our character. Everyone. The players as well, of course. Everybody of us has different talents. These people, they have a great talent. They can play football quite well.
But we are defined not by what we are doing. We are defined by our character. This is what they are: they are outstanding. I mention it so often. And this is what they showed. The togetherness. Always supporting the group. Always having the team on the top.
Everybody puts his ego into the group, into the team. And I think this is what this group is defined by: the great characters of every single player.
On the fans…
It's good to repeat it again: they had a huge impact, not just in the Final. For me now, it's where we are. Everybody is in a great mood, then it's easier to be a fan. Now we have many fans – but we had our fans always next to us, even when we had bad times.
At the start of the season… and it was not long ago we conceded 10 goals in two away games. But the fans supported us. The fans supported the team.
Everybody. We were always together. This is why we are now celebrating all together.
This is a big credit to our fans.
On looking ahead to next season…
First of all, the season is not done. That would be the message number one. The learning, and everything else… it’s nothing completely new. It's always about working hard. Always about keeping going.
Tough times. Failure. That's part of success. I don't know any sportsman, I don't know any life where it's just success, but you need all these times taking the right conclusions. And then you can be successful at the end.
This is always staying together. Always working hard. Always keep believing. Always keep going. Then you can be successful.
As soon as you lose your belief, as soon as you lose your work ethic, as soon as you lose the togetherness, then it's not possible to be successful.
On his thoughts at the full-time whistle…
Again, it was just ‘wow. Yes, we did it.’ I couldn't believe it, that we really won the FA Cup, in such a great atmosphere, such a great traditional stadium.
It was a credit to the FA how they celebrated this Final. I played a few finals and from the beginning – the pre-show, before the kick-off, and afterwards, it was a credit to the FA.
Many family members and friends of mine were here and everybody enjoyed it. It was great being part of it. This is what I felt, just being proud of every single one. Not just the players. It was a huge staff who was working so hard.
Everybody got this reward. This is what I was feeling after the final whistle.
On planning for the Europa League next season…
I think we don’t want plan the squad in a different. Just looking in the morning, we'll play one less round in the Carabao Cup. Then there will be at least eight games in the [Europa League] group stage, so that means we will have seven games more until the end of January.
That means it's August, September, October, November, December, January. That means more or less one game more per month, so why would we need big changes?
We always want to get the best possible squad. This is what we wanted before. This is what we want now as well. It's just now getting all the things.
We've already started to plan a few weeks and months ago to get all these things done, but there are not big changes.
