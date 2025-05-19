On returning to Premier League action after the FA Cup Final…

Great, of course. It's still a great feeling, great emotions, great times.

A few weeks ago, everybody was talking about the semi-final, about the Final and then I said to the players, ‘OK, if we achieve a new points record, then you get two more days off’! And they wanted it now after winning the FA Cup.

And I said: ‘no, no, one point [to break our Premier League points record] means two days, so there's still this motivation – let's see if this maybe helps a little bit.

It helped definitely in the last weeks because we had very good performances always, because we were wondering how the players could deal with the situation. They were excellent with this.

But now, of course, now it's the biggest achievement [winning the Cup] and then a lot of tension just drops. And then again, they are all human beings with all these emotions.

It's sometimes not so easy that you can get the turnaround within two days. That's why I was really fighting for getting the Wolves game on Thursday, not on Tuesday. But sometimes you can shout against the wind and nobody hears it, and this happened in this case.

We have to play this game tomorrow. It's our last home game. I think it's also something where we will have a great atmosphere at Selhurst. Many fans are still celebrating, and then it's also what they deserve, and then finding a great end of the season at home, this is what we will go for.

I'm pretty sure fans will show it again, in every single home game, but also now at Wembley. It will be a great last home game of the season at Selhurst Park.

We will try to keep everybody motivated and keep showing the best possible performance. But also, I experienced it as a player, as a manager, that it sometimes did not work how we wanted it to work.

Of course, this season, Barcelona won the title and they lost the weekend. Monaco qualified for the Champions League, now they lost 4-0 in the last game. That's just because they are all human beings. And it's not so easy.

You always have to perform and be mentally 100% on being this every day. After such an achievement, it's not so easy. But we will try for it that we can get it done, and win the game.