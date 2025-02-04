Two of the Premier League’s in-form sides will meet in SE25 this afternoon; only Liverpool (28) and Arsenal (25) have picked up more Premier League points since the start of 2025 than Palace and Brighton’s tallies (both 20, with Palace having played a game fewer).

With Wharton having starred in many a Palace display of late, the 21-year-old midfielder recognised that Palace will be coming up against a high-quality opponent in the form of their great rivals.

The England international said: “It's a massive game, especially for the fans.

"We've got to be fully focused and ready for a tough game, because they're a top team, they've got some good players.

“But we know if we turn up and we play how we know we can, then we've got everything we need to come out with three points.

“When the fans are on it, the atmosphere in that stadium [Selhurst Park] is special. It's like a cliché, the 12th man, but when they are behind you, it definitely does make a difference. Hopefully, the atmosphere is top.

“I'm sure it will be on Saturday, and hopefully we can reward them with three points.”

Just seven points separate Brighton (eighth) and Palace (12th) in the Premier League table – and the Eagles remain just four off the top half of the table, with the Eagles having a game in hand on the sides around them.

Although some tricky fixtures await Palace in the closing stages of the campaign, Wharton says he and his teammates are looking up the table ahead of those challenges.

“It's been a funny season,” he reflected. “Obviously not the best start, but we've picked up the results recently. We know on our day that we can beat anyone, so we're just trying to take each game as it comes.

“Hopefully, come the end of the season, we're pushing for European places in the top half of the table.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion