The Eagles face a quick turnaround from Thursday’s UEFA Conference League Round of 16 first-leg draw against AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park – but will be looking for a measure of revenge after suffering a heavy defeat in the reverse fixture against Leeds back in December.

Wharton said after Thursday night’s match: “We created chances [against Larnaca] so the chances there, and on another day, we do take them and then we do score.

“I highly doubt Leeds will be as compact and as deep as that – they'll be a lot more aggressive again.

"We suffered at Elland Road earlier in the season so we know we can't let that happen again, and we’ve just got to be up for it – it'll be a physical game, definitely.

“[The game against Leeds] was a long time ago. We've probably had about 20 games since then!

"I can't remember it too much, but obviously, we’re not really going to focus on that – we’re just looking ahead to the game and going for the win.”

Following Sunday’s Premier League match – the Eagles’ last until 11th April – Wharton and Palace will then turn their attentions to the return leg in Europe in Larnaca.

Wharton said: “[The first leg] was frustrating but I think there are positives to take. They [Larnaca] have conceded one goal in the Conference League this year so they’re no rollover – it's not easy to score goals against them obviously, and you're not going to get a million chances.

“I think we got in some good areas and we created some good chances. Obviously we didn't quite get the breakthrough [on Thursday] but there are positives to take.

“We limited Larnaca’s chances which is really positive. If they've not got a lot of chances, they've not got a lot of opportunity to score, which is good for us.

“It gives us that confidence and then we've just got to do the bit at the other end of the pitch and hopefully get the result next week.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Leeds United