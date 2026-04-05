The 22-year-old – who on Thursday won the Premier League’s Creative Moment of the Month award for his recent through-ball against Tottenham Hotspur – was speaking to talkSPORT whilst on England duty.

The midfielder returned to Palace after picking up a minor knock during 45 minutes’ action against Uruguay at Wembley last week, but – discussing his hopes of featuring for the Three Lions at this summer’s World Cup finals, ahead of that game – reflected on his first four caps for his country at senior level.

“It's obviously a really good feeling,” Wharton said. “I think it's always positive to be selected and to be able to come here and train with all the other lads and the staff.

“It’s a bit different [being part of a 35-man selection], but it obviously gives a chance for a lot more players to try and impress and make a point on why they should go in the summer.

“He [Thomas Tuchel] gives everyone positions, and he's said I'm in this sort of No. 6 position – so here now you've got Jordan Henderson and then Elliot Anderson [in competition]. That was what it was in the last camp as well.

“Obviously I want to play as much as I can and try and help the team. But at the same time, Jordan and Elliot are top players, playing well this season, so it's not going to be easy. And like I said, football is a game of opinions. I’m sure whoever the manager chooses is going to do a great job and will give everything to help the team.

“It’s every young boy's dream to be able to go to a World Cup to represent their country. I'm going to try and impress as much as I can, and try and play as well as I can up until the players get on that plane – hopefully I'm one of them.

“There’re still a few games to play before then, so a lot can happen, but hopefully I can do well enough and show that I'm worthy of a ticket on the plane. There are a lot of top players, so I'm sure whoever gets those tickets will be worthy of them and definitely deserve to represent the country. I'm sure they'll do the country proud.”