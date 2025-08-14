Rule changes & referee directives

One of the biggest rule changes for the new campaign will see goalkeepers punished for holding onto the ball for longer than eight seconds.

Should the keeper hold onto the ball beyond the referee’s count, a corner will be awarded to the opposing team. Referees will offer a warning with a five-second countdown. The law aims to clamp down on keepers wasting time and running down the clock without punishment.

One other noticeable rule change comes in the form of penalty kicks. If a player accidentally touches the ball twice when taking their spot-kick, they will be allowed to re-take, if they scored. Previously this situation would have resulted in an indirect free-kick.

If a player double-touches and misses they won't be awarded a re-take.

Referees have also been instructed to clamp down on deliberate holding this season, particularly in terms of set-piece scenarios such as corners and free-kicks.

In addition, only captains will be allowed to approach referees during Premier League matches this season. Yellow cards can be shown to players who approach officials without permission and behave in a disrespectful manner.

Referees will also wear bodycams for certain games, with the feed to be shown on television coverage, although any controversial incidents will be omitted.