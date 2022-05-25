Zaha earned the club's Goal of the Season award earlier this month, and has now been nominated for the Premier League-wide accolade.
Wilfried Zaha could scoop a second Goal of the Season award for his sensational strike in Crystal Palace's draw with Norwich City.
The Palace No.11 won Premier League Goal of the Month for his strike against the Canaries, in which he cut in from the left and launched the ball into the top right corner.
The effort earned Palace a point on the road, and also scooped Zaha the club's Goal of the Month.
He now faces nine other top-flight players to win the Premier League Goal of the Season, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min.
You can back Wilf by clicking here! The winner will be announced in a few days' time.