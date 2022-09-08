In the Premier League vote he is up against Pascal Groß (Brighton), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham), Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle United) and Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United).

Zaha won the Premier League Player of the Month award in May 2018.

Voting closes on Monday, 12th September at 12:00 BST, so act fast and back Wilf above!

Zaha's second nomination is from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).