The Crystal Palace winger’s foundation has been working to improve lives both in south London and in the Ivory Coast, with the idea to use football as a means to progress.

“In my country, I have a foundation that helps widows and kids when they go to school,” Zaha explained. “I will buy food for them, I will buy backpacks with equipment that they need for school.

“My sister has – it comes under the umbrella of my foundation – she has an orphanage where she takes care of 40 kids now.

“I recently bought a football club in my country. There are so many kids that obviously want to play football and there are not that many opportunities. I'm glad god has blessed me with the opportunity to reinvest in my country and actually buy a team, which is crazy to say out loud!

“I have an academy as well, the Wilfried Zaha Academy. [Children] come to play for the academy. If they want to take it seriously and they are good enough, they have the opportunity to play for my club.

“That’s just another way to make it out.”