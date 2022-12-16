"I feel like that’s things the gaffer has worked on throughout the time we had away in Turkey. So getting a win today is definitely going to give us confidence going into our first game back.

"I wasn’t happy with the first-half and definitely made it known when we went inside. But I’m glad we went back out there and changed things up a bit and pressed them properly. I’m happy to end with a win, we deserved it."

Zaha netted a penalty to seal the victory, striking confidently down the middle after miscuing against Botafogo earlier in the month. He said he wouldn't entertain passing on the responsibility: "That’s not me, man. I couldn’t do that.

"What kind of chicken am I?! No, man. I’ll miss [at times] but at the end of the day I’m man enough to stand up and take it again and just have to make sure I score. Today I’m happy I did, so the gaffer has a decision now – either he keeps me on or he doesn’t! I think he should after I scored today."

Finally, with Patrick Vieira revealing the squad are in for more double training sessions after two weeks' worth already, Zaha reflected on a demanding period for the squad.

With a laugh, he said: "It has been [hard work], it definitely has been. It is what it is, I’m not going to complain. I complain enough off the camera! It is what it is and it’s making a difference to the team."