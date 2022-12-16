Live: All the pre-match buildup for Palace v Real Valladolid

10 days until the Premier League

16:30

Despite the country freezing over and Christmas approaching, millions of minds will be turning to football this weekend as the World Cup final takes place and the Premier League’s return draws ever nearer.

For Palace, the league will resume against Fulham in 10 days’ time. To prepare, Patrick Vieira’s men are capping off their winter break with today’s friendly against Real Valladolid.

The Spanish side cap-off a four-game schedule, kicking-off tonight at 18:00 GMT. Stay tuned right here for all the buildup and match action.