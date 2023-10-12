Actor, comedian, Palace for Life Patron and long-time Eagles supporter Eddie Izzard will once again be taking on the Marathon March this year – this time from right across the world in the City of Angels, Los Angeles!

Izzard has been a Palace supporter since seeing her first game with her brother back in 1969, stepping across the road from her auntie’s house on Whitehorse Lane.

She has been supporting Palace for Life for many years now and will be taking on her fifth Marathon March this weekend.

In 2021 Eddie completed the March all the way over in Toronto, Canada and in 2022 she completed it slightly closer to home – 150 miles away in Sheffield.

This year, despite work commitments, she’s taking the Palace spirit global again by accepting the challenge 4,500 miles away in Los Angeles, and in an impressive spirit of solidarity, Eddie will be starting the March at midnight to account for the eight-hour time difference between LA and south London.

On taking part in her fifth March, Eddie said: “I am very happy to be able to do a marathon each year, to be able do my bit to help kids in South London. I think it would make my auntie Bea very happy as well. She lived at 177 Whitehorse Lane, was my mum’s older sister and was often like a surrogate mother to my mum.

"Mum died when me and my brother were very young, so auntie Bea and Whitehorse Lane meant a lot to us.”