Jim was born and raised in south London, where he grew up with one brother and three sisters. His family are Palace fans, and always have been. He fondly recalled matches, semi finals, cup finals and everything in between during his 69 years of supporting the club.

Now retired, Jim has taken over as chairman of his business he set up, with his son running the day-to-day operations.

The first cycling event Jim got involved in was our Bike To Southampton, he didn’t know much about it but when he received a note from the Palace app, it seemed like an adventure he needed to take part in.

The trip to Machu Picchu he had been planning was cancelled for a third time, a repercussion from the COVID-19 Pandemic, and it was on that same day he discovered our bike ride.

Bike To Southampton was scheduled for the 30th April and he said: “that was my dearly departed younger brother’s birthday, so it resonated with me.”

Despite never having cycled one hundred miles before, he was up for the challenge.