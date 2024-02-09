As in previous years, the event is split over two days: on the first day this year, riders will set off from Selhurst Park to travel 111 miles up through the Oxford countryside, before stopping off for the night in a hotel in Warwickshire.
The next morning, riders will complete the remaining 49 miles to the Molineux – with enough time for a shower, lunch and a drink before Palace’s final away game of the season.
Riders can choose between the Challenge and Ultra ride options, where Challenge riders will be offered a minibus boost to the first refreshment stop on day one and two.
A coach is then organised to take riders from the Molineux back to Selhurst Park after the game, as well as their bikes.
“The first day, you're knocking off most of the ride,” Jason explained. “In the hotel room that night, there's usually a quiz, which is good fun – particularly for Palace football trivia buffs!
“It's helpful to identifying those people ‘cause, being an Aussie who only knows a little bit of Palace history, and has read up on a bit of it, there's lots I don't know, not having gone to the games pre-2000! That's a good laugh.
“It's a chance to chat with people and get to know people a bit more. On the Saturday, it's an early start to finish off to get there before the game to change and get the bikes loaded up to send them back to Palace – hopefully after a win!
“What I've been really happy about is I've actually inspired my daughter. This year, she was keen to do the Foundation’s Marathon March, so she signed up for that. I ended up doing it with her, which was just a really lovely experience, doing it together.
“You get to meet a lot of the people who are involved first-hand with delivering the support and services they do to kids in the community. I think it's a no-brainer.
“My advice to newcomers would be: just do it!”
Why take part?
Not only is the ride an incredible physical feat, Bike to Wolves will be a great way to connect with likeminded Palace fans, watch the Eagles in action, and most importantly, raise funds for young south Londoners.
The money you raise will go towards three key areas of the Foundation's work:
- Keeping more young people away from knife crime, violence and anti-social behaviour
- Helping more young people find career & job opportunities
- Supporting more young people with their mental & physical health