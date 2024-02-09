“When you’re on the ride, the organisers are brilliant,” Jason told cpfc.co.uk. “You're set up in little groups or pelotons of about six or so people, around the same speed and fitness and ability.

“When you're riding in a group, you tend to ride a bit faster because your energy is up a bit more. You get supported, you have opportunities to chat with each other, and there's a ride lead to help guide you. If you feel you need to go faster or slower, you can drop down to different groups.

“I've had some really good combos with people. You're just riding through the countryside, and the route's really cool. Last year, the Foundation organised some training days too, where we get together beforehand, which was really nice, and you get an opportunity to see people outside of the actual race day.

“But there’s that support network of encouragement as well, which I think is really good. Let's face it: it's a long distance for a lot of people. But if you want to raise money for charity, sometimes you need to put yourself out of your comfort zone.

“If you enjoy having a bike ride through beautiful English countryside with a bunch of really supportive fellow cyclists and Palace fans, then do it. The money you're going to raise is going to be put to some amazing use to help young people in south London, in the neighbourhood and in the community.

“Don't worry about it. It's totally achievable. You'll have the support of not only your fellow cyclists, but the Foundation to help you achieve the goal.

“I'm definitely not a pro cyclist, so to speak. I'm riding on a commuting hybrid bike thing that I have – so I’m thinking of getting something a bit more for this ride!”