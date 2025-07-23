Find out more about 25/26 Fantasy Premier League here – including the price of every Crystal Palace player.

For the third season running, the Foundation have created a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) mini-league for Palace for Life supporters like you to compete in – with an incredible prize, a Palace 25/26 signed shirt, for the winner!

All you need to do to join is donate £10 by filling in the form right here. From there, you’ll receive an email with details on how to join the league.

This £10 contribution goes a long way in helping us continue the Foundation's work throughout South London, empowering young people and inspiring them to lead healthier lives.