One year on, the Foundation's supporters have raised an outstanding £395,371 towards that target - and with two more years still to go.

Those funds have helped Palace for Life scale up their renowned community projects, the results of which can be found here.

Not only have the Foundation already provided training and career skills to an additional 22 young people through its employment programme, they have also:

Worked with 386 more individuals through their Disability Sports programmes since September (numbers as of February 2023).

The Palace community have done brilliantly so far, and donations have far surpassed expectations, but the Foundation is still looking for support to help scale up the projects it already runs.