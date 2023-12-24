In addition to the Foundation's Christmas Foodbank Appeal, the Christmas Grotto was another way that they are attempting to do all they can to support local families this Christmas.

Each child who attended the grotto received a present, and their family received a £20 ALDI voucher to help with any grocery needs in the lead-up to Christmas.

The stark reality of the cost of living crisis continues to affect many families nationwide, but particularly in areas of deprivation, like many of the areas the Foundation operate in. In 2021 and into 2022, 30.3% of children were living in poverty in Croydon alone – that’s nearly 29,654 children.

How can I help?

Crystal Palace fans can help support local families in the community this Christmas by donating to Palace for Life Foundation's Foodbank Appeal.

Open to fans before kick-off every home matchday in December – including the upcoming fixture against Brentford on Saturday 30th – the club are appealing to supporters to bring along items which can help south London families who cannot meet the rising living costs of recent times.

Fans who can't make it to Selhurst Park can also make a financial donation to the Foundation's Holidays, Activities & Food (HAF) programme, which provides free hot food and sporting activities for children on free school meals.

Last year, Palace fans made their mark on their local community by donating a whopping 550 essential items to the appeal and raising nearly £800 towards the HAF programme.

Find out more about the Foundation's Foodbank Appeal here.