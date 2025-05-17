It all began with an idea from a teacher at Quest Primary School, a proud Palace fan. The school invited pupils to take part in a special ‘Red and Blue Day for CPFC’, encouraging children to wear red and blue clothes or Palace shirts, with one rule: no other football team's shirts allowed!

The idea quickly gained momentum, with several other primary schools across South London getting involved – The Minster Primary School, Kensington Primary School and St Chads Primary School.

On Friday, assembly halls and school fields were a sea of red and blue, as students proudly showed their support for the Palace Men’s First Team ahead of today's big match.

Take a look below at the fantastic young fans who have been backing the boys in style.

Quest Primary School