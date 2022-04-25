The range of stylishly designed t-shirts and hoodies sees 25% of net sales go towards the Foundation as they seek to raise £1million over the next three years to support 3,000 further south Londoners.
A new retail range has been launched across the Crystal Palace Club Shop in support of Palace for Life Foundation's Made in South London campaign.
There are three different designs, with four t-shirts costing £22 and two jumpers costing £40, meaning you can refresh your wardrobe while supporting a vital cause close to our fanbase.
You can also show your support for Palace for Life by donating directly here.
Find out more about the Made in South London campaign here or back the Foundation with our latest range here.
If you'd sooner head to one of our stores, the Made in South London Range will be available before Palace's Leeds match tonight (Monday 25th). The Club Shop at Selhurst will be open until 22:00, and the Fanzone store will be open between 17:00-22:00.