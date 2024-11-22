If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure that you read Villa's 24/25 Away Supporter Information pack.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Please ensure that gangways and aisles are kept free from obstruction at all times.

Although the club are aware of no disruptions on Wednesday evening, fans are advised to check their journeys before travelling, and to leave in plenty of time.

Ticket Details

Tickets for this match are sold out.

All tickets for this fixture will be in a digital download ticket to your Apple or Google Wallet.

Each ticket will be emailed to each individual ticket holder. Tickets will be sent in two tranches: the first on Friday 15th November, and the second on Friday 22nd November.

If you are unable to use digital tickets please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with your purchase details, requesting to collect your tickets at Villa Park.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

The visitors’ ticket office is located on Witton Lane opposite the away coach park. This will close just after kick-off.

Turnstile Entry

The away fans section at Villa Park is located in the north east corner of the Doug Ellis Stand. The allocation is split in to two areas:

Tickets stating Doug Ellis Upper P – use turnstiles P87, P88, P88A and P89 for the upper tier. From ground level there are several flights of stairs to reach the upper concourse area (64 steps in total).

Doug Ellis Lower Q – use turnstiles Q91 to Q96B for the lower tier.

Should you arrive after kick-off, then turnstiles Q96 and / or P89 will remain open until the second-half has started.