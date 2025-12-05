If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Bag policy

All ticket holders are prohibited from bringing any bag into Craven Cottage unless it adheres to Fulham's regulations as outlined below. Entry of any non-compliant bags will be refused.

All bags must be smaller than an A4 piece of paper (height 297mm / 11.7 inches, width 210mm / 8.27 inches, depth 210mm / 8.27 inches).

Bags will be checked on entry and tagged. All items and bags carried by spectators will be carefully inspected upon entry to the stadium, which may include a personal wanding or pat down.

Accepted proof of eligibility for Medical Exemption Certificates:

A statement of higher or middle rate disability living allowance (DLA)

Receipt of either the Severe Disablement Allowance or Attendance Allowance

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Qualifying annual uprating letter

The Access Card (Details available from www.accesscard.org.uk)

Registration document which certifies that you are Registered Blind or Partially Sighted

Veterans Agency letter confirming War Disablement Pension

A personal letter outlining your access requirements from your hospital specialist (within reasonable date)

If you are resident outside of UK, please use equivalent documentation.

The above is not exhaustive, and Fulham do consider each application on a case-by-case basis.

There is no definitive list of items that can or cannot be brought into the stadium. Stewards will use their own judgement to assess items and a Left Luggage facility is available in the event that you have an item with which can’t be brought inside.

This Bag Drop facility is located at Ormiston Bridge Academy on Greswell Street (open three hours prior to kick-off and two hours after the match has finished). A payment (card only) of £5 will be charged for all items, other than prams, buggies and mobility aids, which will be exempt from any charge. All proceeds will be donated to Fulham FC Foundation.

Fulham will permit flags on poles and banners.

Points to note