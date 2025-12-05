If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.
Bag policy
All ticket holders are prohibited from bringing any bag into Craven Cottage unless it adheres to Fulham's regulations as outlined below. Entry of any non-compliant bags will be refused.
All bags must be smaller than an A4 piece of paper (height 297mm / 11.7 inches, width 210mm / 8.27 inches, depth 210mm / 8.27 inches).
Bags will be checked on entry and tagged. All items and bags carried by spectators will be carefully inspected upon entry to the stadium, which may include a personal wanding or pat down.
Accepted proof of eligibility for Medical Exemption Certificates:
- A statement of higher or middle rate disability living allowance (DLA)
- Receipt of either the Severe Disablement Allowance or Attendance Allowance
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
- Qualifying annual uprating letter
- The Access Card (Details available from www.accesscard.org.uk)
- Registration document which certifies that you are Registered Blind or Partially Sighted
- Veterans Agency letter confirming War Disablement Pension
- A personal letter outlining your access requirements from your hospital specialist (within reasonable date)
- If you are resident outside of UK, please use equivalent documentation.
The above is not exhaustive, and Fulham do consider each application on a case-by-case basis.
There is no definitive list of items that can or cannot be brought into the stadium. Stewards will use their own judgement to assess items and a Left Luggage facility is available in the event that you have an item with which can’t be brought inside.
This Bag Drop facility is located at Ormiston Bridge Academy on Greswell Street (open three hours prior to kick-off and two hours after the match has finished). A payment (card only) of £5 will be charged for all items, other than prams, buggies and mobility aids, which will be exempt from any charge. All proceeds will be donated to Fulham FC Foundation.
Fulham will permit flags on poles and banners.
Points to note
- Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.
- For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.
- Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.
- Craven Cottage operates a no re-entry policy. If you leave the stadium for any reason during the match, you will not be allowed to return.
- All ticket holders are prohibited from bringing any bag into Craven Cottage unless it adheres to Fulham's regulations as outlined above.
- Persistent standing is not permitted at Craven Cottage. Fulham understand that fans may stand during exciting moments in the game, but respectfully ask that all supporters make every effort to remain seated during play. Persistent standing impedes the view of fellow fans, particularly senior supporters and younger children, and can lessen their enjoyment of the game.
- If you encounter any problems with behaviour or language, please speak directly with a steward so that positive action can be taken or utilise the FULSTOP text messaging service by texting FULHAM, plus details of the incident, to 60066.