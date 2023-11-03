If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel Disruption

National Rail have advised that Yellow and Amber weather warnings for Storm Ciarán were issued by the Met Office through until today, Friday 3 November. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds affected journeys across Wales and the South of England, and across the North East of England. Some areas of Scotland were also affected.

Stormy weather can severely impact the railway, with journey delays and cancellations. Speed restrictions may be imposed on trains to help get you to your destination safely.

On the day you are travelling, you can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner. Trains may be altered at the last minute so please do check your whole journey before you set off and also throughout your journey.

Those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Burnley's supporters' guide here, and a stadium map and regulations here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

TICKETS

Tickets for this match remain available to purchase – find out more here.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Turnstiles in all areas of the stadium open 90 minutes before kick-off.

Please bring photo ID with you as this may be checked as part of Burnley's standard ticketing policy.

Remembrance

Saturday's fixture is a Remembrance Day fixture. Representatives from both clubs will lay wreaths on the pitch ahead of kick-off. The Last Post will be played and veterans will line the pitch, and there will be a minute's silence before the game.