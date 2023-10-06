Led by The Football Association, the Play Safe campaign is endorsed by the NSPCC and will be supported this weekend across every level of English football, including the Premier League, EFL, Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship, and across the grassroots game.

This year’s Play Safe weekend focuses on the safeguarding role EVERYONE has to play – coach, player, parent/carer, spectator or volunteer – to keep children and young people safe, no matter what the football setting. EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE, EVERY TIME is encouraged to WATCH, LISTEN, TALK and ACT if they have any safeguarding concerns.

At Palace, our safeguarding mission is to provide a safe, positive and enjoyable environment for all involved with the Club. We work together to empower and protect individuals, listen, and respond to their needs to ensure safeguarding is embedded throughout the Club. We have a dedicated safeguarding team on hand to provide advice and support, ensuring there are robust measures in place across all aspects of the Club and Palace for Life Foundation.

The Palace Safeguarding team are pleased to launch our new reporting tool, MyVoice - Matchday and Event Reporting page. This new service allows a quick, easy, and anonymous (at reporters’ discretion) reporting of safeguarding concerns across our wider community, making it easier for you to get in touch with us and ensuring your reports are instantly fed into out Safeguarding team, ensuring everyone’s voices are heard.

"We are dedicated to ensuring we create a safe and enjoyable environment across the club," said Acting Head of Safeguarding Laura Baptiste. "By introducing the MyVoice platform, for all to use, we hope to encourage everyone to do their part in Keeping Palace Safe!"

The Event Safeguarding Officer will still be present at all home games to assist with any concerns. To access the safeguarding team at a home game, you can approach a steward and ask for the Safeguarding Officer. Away from the game, you can contact the Acting Head of Safeguarding, Laura Baptiste, on laura.baptiste@cpfc.co.uk or view the webpage HERE for more information and contact details.