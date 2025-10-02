The top eight sides after six league games advance straight to the round of 16. Sides ranking 9th-24th will qualify for a two-legged play-off round.
The winners of those ties will join the top eight, in the Round of 16. Clubs finishing 25th-36th will be eliminated.
From the Round of 16 onwards, the competition mirrors other European tournaments, with two-legged home and away knockout ties – until the final, which is a one-off game at a neutral stadium.
The competition dates for the knockout round are as follows:
- Knockout phase play-offs: 19th & 26th February 2026
- Round of 16: 12th & 19th March 2026
- Quarter-finals: 9th & 16th April 2026
- Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
- Final: 27th May 2026 (Leipzig)
And when do the draws take place?
- League phase: 29th August 2025
- Knockout phase play-offs: TBC
- Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final: 27th February 2026
When is the Conference League final?
The 2025/26 Conference League Final will take place in Leipzig, Germany at the Red Bull Arena.
The 47,000-capacity stadium staged five games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and four at UEFA EURO 2024.
For those of you who like to plan ahead, Wednesday, 27th May 2026 is the date for your diary!
Which teams are taking part this season?
Find out more about each team here.
- Armenia: Noah
- Austria: SK Rapid
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: Zrinjski
- Croatia: Rijeka
- Cyprus: AEK Larnaca, Omonoia
- Czechia: Sigma Olomouc, Sparta Praha
- England: Crystal Palace
- Finland: KuPS Kuopio
- France: Strasbourg
- Germany: Mainz
- Gibraltar: Lincoln Red Imps
- Greece: AEK Athens
- Iceland: Breiðablik
- Italy: Fiorentina
- Kosovo: Drita
- Malta: Hamrun Spartans
- Netherlands: AZ Alkmaar
- North Macedonia: Shkëndija
- Poland: Jagiellonia Białystok, Lech Poznań, Legia Warszawa, Raków
- Republic of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne
- Romania: Universitatea Craiova
- Scotland: Aberdeen
- Slovakia: Slovan Bratislava
- Slovenia: Celje
- Spain: Rayo Vallecano
- Sweden: Häcken
- Switzerland: Lausanne-Sport
- Türkiye: Samsunspor
- Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk