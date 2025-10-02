What's the Conference League about?

First formed ahead of 2021/22, the UEFA Conference League is now entering its fifth season.

The idea behind the tournament was to ensure a greater number of associations are represented in the group stage across the competitions. Having three club competitions in European football wasn’t unprecedented with the Champions League, UEFA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup previously running alongside one another until the latter was abolished in 1999.

The competition primarily runs on Thursday nights alongside the Europa League, and is the third-tier European competition.

Winners of the tournament not only collect a magnificent trophy, but are also granted automatic qualification for the Europa League the following season, if required.

The first edition of the Conference League saw Jose Mourinho’s Roma side defeat Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana, marking the first time an Italian side had won a European trophy in 12 years.