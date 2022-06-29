Palace will face Accrington Stanley on Saturday, 2nd July (13:00 BST) at the Academy ground, in their first outing of the 2022/23 season.
You can watch the match LIVE on Palace TV+ to see the second season of the Patrick Vieira era get underway.
Crystal Palace have added two more fixtures to their pre-season schedule, with friendlies against Accrington Stanley and Millwall taking place in early July.
The following weekend, the Eagles will take on Millwall at the Academy (Saturday, 9th July, 13:00 BST), and you can tune in once again on Palace TV+ to see how the boys get on.
It will be the first meeting between the two sides since Palace’s FA Cup third round victory at the Den, where a Michael Olise inspired comeback started Vieira’s men on the way to Wembley.
Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.
If you aren’t yet a Member you can join by clicking HERE – or alternatively, explore a Palace TV+ subscription by clicking HERE.
Unfortunately, due to Academy works still to be completed, fans will not be able to attend either match in person.
For more detail on upcoming pre-season fixtures, including broadcast and ticketing information, stay tuned via social media, website and the Official Crystal Palace App.