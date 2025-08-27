Ahead of our landmark fixture, we’ve worked closely with Fredrikstad to lay on an away day to remember, with matchday centring on a Palace-dedicated, free-to-enter Fanzone near to the stadium – read on for more information.

If you're travelling to Norway, please consult this guide, which will be kept up-to-date with the latest information for travelling supporters.

Alcohol restrictions

Please be advised that, as a local precaution, the majority of establishments outside of our dedicated Fanzone will not serve Palace supporters on the day of the game – before, during or after the match.

Supporters are not encouraged to congregate or drink on the waterfront. However, supporters planning on doing so can attend either the Deroma Brygga or the Havnelageret bar, both in the town centre and roughly a 12-minute walk from the stadium.

Fans are encouraged to attend our dedicated Fanzone at The Hangar (see below) from 11:00 (CEST local time) onwards, for discounted drinks, refreshments and the complete matchday experience.

Please also note that, under Norwegian law, no alcohol will be served at the stadium itself.

The Fanzone

Our fully dedicated, free-to-enter Fanzone, ‘The Hangar’, is the place to be on matchday – with discounted drinks, live entertainment, special guests – and our away day supporters in full voice.

Situated by the waterfront, with an outside area, The Hangar is a 5-minute walk from the away end at Fredrikstad Stadion, and host to up to 2,000 Palace fans on matchday.

Opening at 11:00 (local time) on Thursday, fans should head to The Hangar for the unique matchday atmosphere which comes with a European away day.

When stadium gates open at 16:30, we encourage supporters to then make the short walk to the away end at Fredrikstad Stadion – bringing our famous South London atmosphere to Scandinavia.

The Hangar will remain open after the match until 21:00 (local time) for any supporters seeking a post-match drink.

Please note that local establishments outside of our Fanzone will not serve Palace supporters on the day of the game.