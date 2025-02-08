If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Doncaster's matchday guide here, which includes ground regulations.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

Doncaster Rovers have consistently made its zero-tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear and will take strong action against any supporter who is found to be guilty of such behaviour.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

The Eco-Power Stadium is a no smoking or vaping venue. Anyone found to be smoking or vaping can be ejected from the stadium.

Doncaster politely request that all supporters remain seated for as much as possible throughout the game and that all stairwells and aisles are always kept clear as it may result in a reduction of the stadium's capacity.

Tickets

Supporters can check here for ticket availability for this fixture.

Tickets for this match will be paper tickets, with previously purchased tickets having been posted to the payment owner.

Turnstiles for this fixture will open at 18:00 GMT. Please enter via the turnstile stated on your ticket.

Extra-time

Supporters are reminded that the FA Cup proper is being played without replays this season.

Should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.