If you're travelling to France, please consult this guide, which will be kept up-to-date with the latest information for travelling supporters.

Tickets & ID checks

Tickets are sold out for this fixture.

All tickets for this fixture are being sent as a PDF, which can be scanned via your mobile device or printed off.

No passport details are required to enter the stadium. However, ticket and bag checks will be taking place on the night.

Supporters may be asked at the turnstile by CPFC staff for proof of ID to match the name on the ticket.

Anyone found to be in possession of someone else’s ticket will still be allowed to enter the stadium; however, the purchaser of the ticket will be blocked from purchasing any further away games for 25/26 season.

Dedicated sections

Palace fans have been allocated Block 2 & 4 as a dedicated singing section. Please note that seats in these blocks will be unreserved.

Block 112 is a dedicated seating only section, with no persistent standing in the front five rows. If supporters are found to be standing at the front of section 112 and are blocking the views of other supporters, they will be asked to move, and if this persists, there may be further repercussions for these supporters.

Please see a stadium map below (with Palace fans situation in the North-East corner).