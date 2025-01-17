If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel Disruption

Supporters should be aware that there will be no service between Green Park and Stratford on the Jubilee Line this Saturday.

Please check the latest information via TFL before matchday, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

For the latest TFL updates, please follow this link.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read West Ham's supporters' guide here, which includes a list of ground regulations and prohibited items.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Tickets

Supporters can check here for ticket availability for this fixture.

Tickets for this matchwill be a digital download to your Apple or Google wallet.

Tickets were initially emailed in two tranches: tranche 1 was emailed on Monday, 13th January and tranche 2 on Thursday, 16th January. Tickets were sent to each individual ticket owner.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away fixtures. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!