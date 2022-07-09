If you aren’t yet a Member you can join by clicking HERE – or alternatively, explore a Palace TV+ subscription by clicking HERE.

We recommend you subscribe well in advance of kick-off, to ensure your subscription is activated in time for the broadcast.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Annual pass - £29.99

The most cost-effective way of watching and listening to all live broadcasts across a 12-month period.

Pre-Season Bundle - £19.99

Watch every pre-season match that is broadcast live on Palace TV with a one-off payment.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE

Online

Subscribe online by following the link below - make sure you're logged in to your Palace account, which is free to create.<br> Official Palace App

On the app, navigate to Memberships by clicking on ‘more’ and then ‘Memberships’.

During a LIVE broadcast

If there is a live broadcast currently 'on', there is a 'record/live' icon in the top right-hand corner of the app home screen - click that to access the payment screen.

Current subscriber?

Annual, monthly and weekly subscribers: from 8th July your subscription will automatically renew at an increased price (Weekly £3.49, Monthly £4.99 & Annual £32.99) on your renewal date. If you wish to cancel, please do so at least 48 hours before your renewal date, via your phone’s App Store / Google Play (if you purchased your subscription via the CPFC app on iOS / Android respectively) or via the ‘Palace TV+ - Manage your Account’ box on the right side of your account page (if you purchased via the club’s website).