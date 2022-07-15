After kicking off pre-season against Accrington Stanley and Millwall, Palace travel to Singapore and Australia to take on Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United.

In England, a mixed squad of first-team players who are not travelling to Singapore and Australia will feature alongside Academy players against Ipswich Town, Gillingham and Queens Park Rangers.

Palace will then end their pre-season preparations with a home game against Montpellier.

Plus, when the season begins you can catch live audio commentaries of all first-team games, and live broadcasts of selected Academy games – last season the club broadcast five pre-season matches, provided audio commentary of 44 live first-team games, and produced live broadcasts of 36 Academy matches.

UPCOMING LIVE BROADCASTS:

All times BST.

Fri, 15th July (13:35): Liverpool v Palace (Singapore National Stadium)

Sat, 16th July (11:00): Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town (CPFC Academy)

Tues, 19th July (11:10): Manchester United v Palace (Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Tues, 19th July (19:00): Gillingham v Crystal Palace (Priestfield stadium)

Fri, 22nd July (11:05): Leeds United v Palace (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Sat, 23rd July (15:00): QPR v Palace (Loftus Road)

Fri, 29th July (19:30): Southend United v Palace U21s (Roots Hall)

Sat, 30th July (15:00): Palace v Montpellier (Selhurst Park)*

* Please note, this game will be broadcast outside of the UK only.

Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.