Palace TV+ is the only place to catch all the action as Patrick Vieira and co. prepare for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, which kicks off against Arsenal on Friday, 5th August.
Palace's packed pre-season schedule is underway - make sure you watch every minute of every match via Palace TV+ - find out how below!
After kicking off pre-season against Accrington Stanley and Millwall, Palace travel to Singapore and Australia to take on Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United.
In England, a mixed squad of first-team players who are not travelling to Singapore and Australia will feature alongside Academy players against Ipswich Town, Gillingham and Queens Park Rangers.
Palace will then end their pre-season preparations with a home game against Montpellier.
Plus, when the season begins you can catch live audio commentaries of all first-team games, and live broadcasts of selected Academy games – last season the club broadcast five pre-season matches, provided audio commentary of 44 live first-team games, and produced live broadcasts of 36 Academy matches.
UPCOMING LIVE BROADCASTS:
All times BST.
- Fri, 15th July (13:35): Liverpool v Palace (Singapore National Stadium)
- Sat, 16th July (11:00): Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town (CPFC Academy)
- Tues, 19th July (11:10): Manchester United v Palace (Melbourne Cricket Ground)
- Tues, 19th July (19:00): Gillingham v Crystal Palace (Priestfield stadium)
- Fri, 22nd July (11:05): Leeds United v Palace (Optus Stadium, Perth)
- Sat, 23rd July (15:00): QPR v Palace (Loftus Road)
- Fri, 29th July (19:30): Southend United v Palace U21s (Roots Hall)
- Sat, 30th July (15:00): Palace v Montpellier (Selhurst Park)*
* Please note, this game will be broadcast outside of the UK only.
Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.
If you aren’t yet a Member you can join by clicking HERE – or alternatively, explore a Palace TV+ subscription by clicking HERE.
We recommend you subscribe well in advance of kick-off, to ensure your subscription is activated in time for the broadcast.
SUBSCRIPTIONS
Annual pass - £29.99
The most cost-effective way of watching and listening to all live broadcasts across a 12-month period.
Pre-Season Bundle - £19.99
Watch every pre-season match that is broadcast live on Palace TV with a one-off payment.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE
Online
Subscribe online by following the link below - make sure you're logged in to your Palace account, which is free to create.<br> Official Palace App
On the app, navigate to Memberships by clicking on ‘more’ and then ‘Memberships’.
During a LIVE broadcast
If there is a live broadcast currently 'on', there is a 'record/live' icon in the top right-hand corner of the app home screen - click that to access the payment screen.
Current subscriber?
Annual, monthly and weekly subscribers: from 8th July your subscription will automatically renew at an increased price (Weekly £3.49, Monthly £4.99 & Annual £32.99) on your renewal date. If you wish to cancel, please do so at least 48 hours before your renewal date, via your phone’s App Store / Google Play (if you purchased your subscription via the CPFC app on iOS / Android respectively) or via the ‘Palace TV+ - Manage your Account’ box on the right side of your account page (if you purchased via the club’s website).