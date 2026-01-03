The Eagles' frantic run of festive fixtures culminates this coming weekend with an FA Cup third-round tie against Macclesfield, one of the first major dates – outside of Premier League matchdays – in the diary.

Oliver Glasner’s side will be aiming to continue their Cup journey in 2026 as reigning champions, having not lost an FA Cup tie since 17th January 2024 – and you'll find all the important competition dates below.

Alongside Premier League commitments and domestic cup action, Palace’s 10th-place finish in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League means a play-off round awaits in February, as we bid to reach the last 16. The Eagles will be hoping to go deep in the competition, with all remaining European dates listed below.

There is plenty to look forward to across the club, too. Palace Women will be targeting progress in their own FA Cup campaign, with a huge fourth-round tie against Chelsea on the horizon in the coming weeks.

On the virtual pitch, Palace will also be represented at the ePremier League Finals in March, as the best in the game compete for national honours.

Following the conclusion of the domestic season, attention will turn to the much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the exciting prospect of a number of Palace players featuring on the global stage in Mexico, the USA and Canada.

After the summer break, focus will shift back to SE25 as the 2026/27 Premier League season gets underway in August. The WSL campaign is set to follow in September, with an official start date expected later in the year.

With pre-season plans, fixture lists and transfer window dates still to be confirmed, there is plenty more to keep an eye on over the next 12 months.

every Palace fixture and announcement – including friendlies – is added automatically to the Official Crystal Palace app, with notifications for any changes as soon as they happen.

Check out the table below for all the key dates you need to add to your diary: