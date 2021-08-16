Fifty teams will take part in the tournament's second round, and Palace joined West Bromwich Albion, Fulham, and 12 Premier League sides who aren't in European competitions at this stage.

The game will take place at 19:45 BST on Tuesday, 24th August, at Vicarage Road. Ticketing details will be shared in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels.

Palace last faced Watford this summer in a pre-season friendly, with Palace running out 3-1 winners. This fixture means the two will face one another at least four times in 2021/22, including pre-season.

In 20/21, the south Londoners were overcome by AFC Bournemouth in a 10-11 penalty shootout.

Ticket prices

Adults: £15

Student / 65+: £10

Under-18: £5

Further ticketing details will follow soon.