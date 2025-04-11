If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Manchester City supporters' guide here; this includes FAQs and ground regulations, including prohibited items.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Supporters are advised to arrive no later than 60 minutes prior to kick-off. Turnstiles open two hours before kick-off (10:30 BST).

Tickets

Tickets for this match are sold out.

All tickets for this fixture are digital ticket downloads to your Apple or Google Wallet.

Each digital ticket download has been emailed to the named ticket holder. City strongly recommend you download your ticket before your arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email the box office – boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk – after you have purchased your tickets, and your name will be added to the collections list for collection at the Etihad Stadium.

Turnstiles open two hours before kick-off. Supporters under 14 must be accompanied by an adult (over 18). Any supporter using an inactive ticket will be asked to leave the campus.

Before the match

West Reception entertainment will start two-and-a-half hours before kick-off including city's Player Arrival show, guest interviews, DJs, giveaways and much more.

Outside the East Stand there will be food units, a bar and a retail pop-up.

Pubs in the local vicinity are used by home supporters. City ask for your co-operation both in and around the local community and that you are respectful of the surrounding residential areas as drinking is not allowed in public areas across Greater Manchester.

Please note: All supporters will be searched before entering the stadium. Searches will be thorough and carried out by Manchester City Security and search dogs may be present at the turnstiles.

Fans are prohibited from entering the Etihad Stadium with any pyrotechnics. Please click here for a list of prohibited items.

Bag policy

Arrive early to allow plenty of time for City's security checks. Only small handheld bags no larger than A4 size (12”x8”x3”) will be accepted.

Backpacks, holdalls, rucksacks, or any similar items, regardless of size, will not be allowed into the stadium. If you bring a bag larger than the allowed size, you can use the bag drop facilities (locations shown here) to securely store your items until the match is over.

The bag drop service costs £10 per item. There is a bag drop located in the 'Grey' car park within the away fan compound.