If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Manchester City supporters' guide here; this includes FAQs and ground regulations, including prohibited items.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Supporters are advised to arrive no later than 60 minutes prior to kick-off.

TICKETS

You can check for tickets for this fixture here.

All tickets for the Manchester City fixture will be digital tickets, sent to the ticket holder two days prior to the match.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk and we will arrange for your ticket to be collected at Manchester City’s away box office.

The person entering the stadium must be in the allocated age band. Supporters may be asked for Photo ID.

Turnstiles open two hours before kick-off. Supporters under 14 must be accompanied by an adult (over 18). Any supporter that attempts to use an inactive ticket will be asked to leave the complex.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away fixtures. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Before the match

The away fan entrances for South Stand are L1, L2 and L3.

West Reception entertainment will start two-and-a-half hours before kick-off including city's Player Arrival show, guest interviews, DJs, giveaways and much more.

Outside the East Stand there will be food units, a bar and a retail pop-up.

Pubs in the local vicinity are used by home supporters. City ask for your co-operation both in and around the local community and that you are respectful of the surrounding residential areas as drinking is not allowed in public areas across Greater Manchester.