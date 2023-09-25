If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Manchester United's visiting supporters' guide here.

Please click here to see bag restrictions & prohibited items and here for safety procedures.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Although no industrial action is currently scheduled for Tuesday's game, fans are advised to check their journeys before travelling, and to leave in plenty of time.

TICKETS

Supporters can check for ticket availability for this match on the Crystal Palace ticketing website.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

All tickets for both fixtures will be digital passes that must be downloaded to your Apple or Google Wallet.

Every ticket will contain a QR code that needs to be scanned at the turnstiles.

Please note that multiple tickets can be downloaded on to one phone.

This is similar to how airline tickets, rail tickets and concert tickets work. No NFC is required to access the ground.

The supporter who is the lead purchaser will receive all the tickets via email, with one ticket per email.

These can then be forwarded on to the other supporters attending, or downloaded onto one device. If you have any questions regarding this process, please contact the Crystal Palace box office.

For supporters who do not have smartphones, Manchester United have offered the option of ticket collection on the day of the game. However, if you are travelling with a friend or family member who does have a smartphone, it is recommended for easier entry that you ask them to download your ticket onto their device and they can then scan you in at the turnstiles.

To give your ticket to a friend or family member to download for you, simply forward the email you receive from the club with the digital download link.

If this is not possible, please email the Crystal Palace box office with your name, client reference number, which game the ticket is for (League or Cup), and your seat details for the game, and we will arrange for your ticket to be collected on the day.

IN THE EVENT OF A DRAW

Should the game end in a draw, the match will go straight to penalty kicks, with extra-time not used in the Carabao Cup until the semi-finals.