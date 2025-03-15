The Eagles will be seeking a first home league win of the season against the side just above them in the table, with new manager Leif Smerud stating: "It's a great opportunity to close in.

"We of course know what kind of game this is, so we are looking forward to it, and know that it's a good chance for us to close the gap.

"I prefer to play at home. We have some great supporters as well, so I'm really looking forward to that."

Every voice, therefore, could be crucial in helping push the Eagles come kick-off on Sunday. Tickets for the match – which kicks off at 14:00 – are on general sale now.