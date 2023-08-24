If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Brentford's supporters' guide here.

Further information for travelling fans can be found here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

There is no re-admittance to the stadium if you leave prior to the end of the match. Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Travel Disruption

Industrial action is likely to affect train operating companies this Saturday (26th August).

Fans are advised to check their journeys before travelling, and to leave in plenty of time.

Stations & Buses

There are eight stations located within a 20-minute walking radius of the Gtech Community Stadium, although a number of these will be affected by the industrial action, so supporters should plan accordingly.

Click here for more information on directions and available stations and bus routes.

If you are travelling to the match by train, you can book your train tickets through Train Hugger; a tree will be planted here in the UK every time a booking is made by a Palace fan.

Parking

If you are not able to travel by public transport, fans can make use of Brentford's Chiswick Park site car park. The car park site is a 20-minute walk from the stadium.

Fans should be aware that Controlled Parking Zones will be in operation in residential streets near the stadium, so you should not plan to park on nearby streets.

Brentford's car parking partner Event Support Team (EST) operate a number of matchday car parks on the club's behalf. These must be pre-booked here.