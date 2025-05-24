If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Liverpool's supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

Liverpool would like to remind supporters the following activities are illegal, dangerous, carry serious consequences and have no place in our game:

Carrying or using smoke bombs or pyros

Tragedy chanting

Invading the pitch or entering the pitch without permission

Throwing objects onto the pitch

Drug use within the football ground

Discriminatory behaviour

For everyone’s safety, Liverpool will report anyone carrying out these offences to the police, which can result in a criminal record. This could affect your employment and education, and in some cases, result in a prison sentence.

Anyone who enters the pitch without permission and those carrying or using smoke bombs or pyros will now receive an automatic club ban. These measures could also now apply to the parents or guardians of children involved in these activities.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Match Tickets

All tickets for this fixture will be digital ticket downloads to your Apple or Google Wallet.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email the box office – boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk – after you have purchased your tickets, and your name will be added to a duplications list for collection at Liverpool.

Supporters are reminded that they are not allowed to transfer tickets without authority from the club.

Any supporter who is found passing on their tickets will receive an instant ban on purchasing future away tickets.

All Member accounts attempting to book for this fixture had to have been created before 23rd February 2025 to qualify for purchase.

We will also be performing spot checks on the day to ensure the person in possession of the ticket matches the name we have on file. Please ensure you have some form of ID with you.

Bag Policy

For safety and security purposes, ONLY the following bags are permitted entry into the stadium:

Small handheld bag which does not exceed A5 size (148.5 x 210 mm / 5.8 x 8.3 inches).

LFC Superstore clear carrier bag containing Superstore purchases only.

Oversized bags larger than A5 will only be permitted at the discretion of Liverpool if containing medication and/or medical equipment which cannot fit inside an A5 size bag. All bags permitted will be subjected to a bag search on entry point.

Any supporter who needs to bring an oversized bag for medical reasons are advised to inform Liverpool via email at least 48hrs before the game. The request should be sent to the Disability Team at disability@liverpoolfc.com . An email approving the request will be returned to the supporter who may be asked to present it at the stadium.

All bags will be to be subject of a visual search before entry to the stadium.

There is no bag drop facility at this point for Visiting Fans. Liverpool are looking into a facility, but it will be for contingencies only and will not be advertised.

Please see a prohibited items list here.