If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Luton's supporters' guide here, which includes a stadium map.

Ground regulations, including prohibited items, can be found here. You can also download a map of Kenilworth Road here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

TICKETS

Tickets for this fixture are now sold out. All seats are unreserved (in the Oak Road Stand).

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away fixtures.

Travelling by train

The nearest station is Luton station (in Station Road, Luton LU1 2LT) on the Midland line, operated by ThamesLink.

From the station, the ground is a 15-20 minute walk. Luton Town recommend you take advantage of the free buses to/from the ground that the Police are offering (from 2015) for away fans.

Alternatively, from the Bus Interchange opposite the station, take the “Luton - Dunstable Busway” which stops outside the ground (close to Oak Road stadium entrances). Busway routes A, B, C or F70 to the Clifton Road stop.

There are also local stations at Leagrave, and the Luton Airport Parkway with connecting bus routes.