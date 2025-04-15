If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Newcastle United's visiting supporters' guide here. This includes information on bag restrictions and a list of prohibited items.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

For security reasons, you will receive a body search and any bag you arrive with will be searched at the stadium. Bags larger than A4 in size will not be permitted and there is no storage available at St. James’ Park.

All fans will be subject to searching. Drugs and Pyro detection dogs will be present. Fans without tickets for this fixture are urged not to travel to the stadium. There are no alternative viewing areas for visiting supporters in the city.

Glass bottles, weapons or pyrotechnics are banned from the stadium. Full terms can be found in the ground regulations here.

Tickets

Supporters can check for ticket availability for this fixture here.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for this game. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

All tickets for this fixture will be digital ticket downloads to your Apple or Google Wallet. Each digital ticket download will be emailed to the named ticket holder.

To enter the stadium, you’ll need to scan your ticket in the ticket reader at the turnstiles indicated on your ticket.

If you are unable to use digital tickets, please email the box office – boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk – after you have purchased your tickets, and your name will be added to the collections list for collection at the St. James' Park. The Box Office – located in the Milburn Stand – is open for general ticket enquiries.

Visiting fans should enter the stadium via the access number which can be found on their tickets. Normally, visiting supporters will be at turnstiles 89-94 which can be found in the Leazes Stand. Turnstiles in all areas of the stadium open 90 minutes before kick-off.

Our visiting fans section is on Level 7, with 140 stairs and 14 landings on the way up to your seat. If you would like to use a lift, please speak with one of the stewards at the turnstiles who will be happy to direct you to the nearest one.