If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel Disruption

National Rail advised that Red and Amber weather warnings for Storm Babet have been issued by the Met Office, from the evening of Wednesday 18th October through to Saturday 21st October. Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds in some areas, could affect journeys across Scotland, northern England and large parts of eastern England.

Stormy weather can severely impact the railway, with journey delays due to flooding, fallen trees, damage to power lines and landslips. Speed restrictions may be imposed on trains to help get you to your destination safely.

On the day you are travelling, you can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner. Trains may be altered at the last minute so please do check your whole journey before you set off and also throughout your journey.

Those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Newcastle United's visiting supporters' guide here.

Please click here to see full guidelines, which includes information on bag restrictions and a list of prohibited items.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

TICKETS

Tickets for this match have sold out.

Supporters seeking access to away tickets for future matches are encouraged to purchase a Membership package.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games.

Visiting fans need to enter the stadium via the access number which can be found on their tickets. Normally, visiting supporters will be at turnstiles 91-94 which can be found in the Leazes Stand.

Turnstiles in all areas of the stadium open 90 minutes before kick-off.