If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Tickets available

Limited tickets remain available for Season Ticket holders and Members, with free coach travel also available. Find out more here.

Tickets will be paper and will be need to be collected at Molineux from the main ticket office located in the corner of the stadium, between the Stan Cullis Stand and Billy Wright Stand.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Wolves' away supporter information here.

Wolves also advise away supporters to check wolves.co.uk for any important matchday information leading up to your visit. The club will endeavour to communicate any information that will be useful to away supporters or may impact on their matchday experience directly to the visiting club.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Entering the stadium

Wolves operate a staged queuing procedure (see below) to co-ordinate and moderate the flow of supporters to the turnstiles to ensure a safe entry into the Stadium.

Supporters will only be able to gain entry to the stadium using the turnstile block designated on their ticket.

Security and bag searches will take place at the turnstiles before entry. Searches will be conducted, and you may be requested to open your own bag to allow it to be searched.

Bags larger than an A4 size will not be permitted. Unfortunately, there is not a luggage storage facility at Molineux.

Molineux operates a no re-entry policy. If you must leave the stadium for any reason, you will not be permitted to re-enter.